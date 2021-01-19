Kilkenny Weather: Breezy, wet and murky day forecast

Kilkenny Weather

Rain (File Photo)

Today will be a wet, breezy and murky day in Kilkenny with intermittent falls of rain, Met Éireann predict.

Highs will be 10 or 11°C, in fresh southwesterly winds.