Kilkenny Cathaoirleach commends #bestshot campaign for leading the charge

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council has commended the team at The Kilkenny People on the #bestshot campaign which is calling on pharmacies to lead the way with Covid vaccines.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Andrew McGuinness said that the use of pharmacies will ‘ensure a much quicker and efficient rollout of the vaccine in a safe and professional way’.

“Using GPs and pharmacists is a sensible decision that will help get the vaccine to our most vulnerable and our front line workers and then into the community.

“This is very positive and brings us all a step closer to normal life. I want to commend the team at The Kilkenny People for leading the campaign locally seeking this result.

“I fully support this campaign because it makes absolute sense in terms of ensuring the vaccine is distributed safely, quickly,” he added.

All week public representatives in Kilkenny have weighed in behind the #bestshot campaign and voiced their opinions on the need for a safe and speedy rollout of the vaccine in our communities.

Deputy John Paul Phelan said that pharmacies will be a vital part of the vaccination rollout.

“Pharmacies nation-wide have remained open since Covid-19 first emerged and are a critical frontline service in providing medical information and support as well as medicines and other supplies to the general public — particularly elderly members of our community.

“Many are now offering additional delivery services at no extra charge, an addition which is critically important for elderly and vulnerable members of our community.

“Pharmacies have been involved in offering the flu vaccine for a number of years and it is only fitting, proper and appropriate that they will be central to the roll-out of the Covid vaccine to the general public, once the at-risk, priority categories are covered. A phased, thought-out approach is critical and this will be followed over the coming days, weeks and months. I have spoken to the Minister and he has told me that pharmacies will be a vital part of the vaccination rollout as the scheme develops," Deputy Phelan added.

Fianna Fáil TD, John Mc Guinness said that the maximum number of qualified personnel available should be used to ensure a speedy roll out of the vaccine.

“Any professionally or medically qualified people should be enlisted to ensure that there is a maximum number of personnel distributing the vaccine. This will help to ensure a speedy roll out, particularly to our most vulnerable and our front line workers,” he said.