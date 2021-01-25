Kilkenny Cathaoirleach congratulates communities on IBAL win

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council has praised community groups, local businesses, volunteers and council staff for their trojan efforts which resulted in the Marble City topping the rankings in the final litter survey of 2020 by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL).



"I want to congratulate all of the fantastic community groups & residents associations, local businesses, the Keep Kilkenny Beautiful volunteers and our own Council Staff who continue to go above and beyond to ensure Kilkenny is clean and always looking beautiful.



"This is something we can all be proud of and very positive news during such a difficult time," he said.

This is Kilkenny's fifth IBAL win in recent years.