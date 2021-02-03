Twenty fines issued by Kilkenny gardaí in past fortnight for Covid breaches

Checkpoints remain in place on roads across the city and county with gardaí warning that anyone travelling outside a five-kilometre radius of their home without a valid reason will be fined.

In the Kilkenny Garda District 19 fines were issued for breaches of the Covid-travel restrictions in the past two weeks and one person was fined for attending a house party.

Last weekend gardaí in Kilkenny broke up a house party and fines were also handed out to drivers and passengers who were stopped at checkpoints.

Superintendent at Kilkenny Garda Station, Derek Hughes said that there while most people are abiding by the regulations, those who aren’t are putting the lives of others at risk.

“The vast majority of people continue to comply with the public health regulations. In doing so, they are protecting themselves and others.

“However, some people continue to engage in behaviour that puts themselves, their loved ones, their colleagues and their neighbours at risk of catching Covid-19.

“ At this stage, no-one can say they aren’t fully aware of the public health advice and the potential dangers - including death and serious illness – of not following that advice,” he added.

Meanwhile there have also been a number of reported incidents of people refusing to wear masks in shops. Failing to wear a mask on public transport and in most types of public premises can result in a €80 fine.

The HSE, gardaí and the local authority have also issued a joint appeal in recent days for people to double down on their efforts to help in the fight against Covid-19.