Painting of Kilkenny's Vicky Phelan raises €55k for Heroes Aid Ireland

A portrait of Kilkenny campaigner Vicky Phelan has raised over €55,000 at auction for frontline workers.

The triptych portrait by artist Vincent Devine was auctioned by Sheppard's Irish Auction House and all proceeds , including the donation of Sheppards auctioneer fees, brings the total to over €55k which will go directly to Heroes Aid a charity supporting frontline healthcare workers.

Vicky, who is from Mooncoin, who is currently undergoing treatment for her cancer in the US said she is thankful for the generosity shown and shared a special story behind the man who bought the painting.

"The painting was bought by a very, very close friend of my family, David Brennan.

David wanted to buy the painting to thank my parents, John and Gaby Kelly, for being so good to him when he was a young lad. David practically lived in our house when he was a teenager. His hope for the painting is that it will be made publicly available to the people of Ireland and that it will continue to do good and raise awareness for cancer and will keep my candle lit for generations to come," she said.