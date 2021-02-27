WARNING: Major supermarket chain recalls chicken product due to presence of Salmonella

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall for a batch of popular chicken products due to the presence of Salmonella.

The alert was issued on Friday by the FSAI and applies specifically to SFC Chicken Poppets, originating in the United Kingdom, with a best before date of February 28, 2022.

The product is sold in Tesco stores across Ireland.

"SFC is recalling the above batch of its Chicken Poppets due to the detection of Salmonella. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Tesco stores," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

Product

The Original SFC Chicken Poppets, pack size:190g; best before date: 28.02.2022

Country Of Origin: United Kingdom

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.