Kilkenny gardaí appeal for information over theft in broad daylight

A DeWalt compact drill and battery were taken from a van on Saturday afternoon and gardaí are urging the public to come forward with information.

The white Peugeot Boxer van was on the roadside Nunico Park with the doors open when the items were taken between 12.15 and 12.45pm.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may be offered these items for sale to contact them on (056) 7775000.