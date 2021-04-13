Beach Avenue 4/5 From 2/1 To Have His Day In The Sun & Land Shelbourne Open 600

The final of the Shelbourne Open 600 takes places this Saturday at HQ and trainer Paul Hennessy is chasing his seventh title in the race with the talented Beach Avenue.

Owned by Pat Healy from County Meath, this son of Laughil Blake – Cats Belle, is the one to beat in the €15,000 final with BoyleSports cutting his chances into 4/5 favourite from 2/1 following his terrific semi-final display in the fastest clock over the trip for some time in 32.00.

This Easter Cup runner-up is really enjoying the longer trip at Shelbourne Park and despite having a busy campaign since winning the Curraheen Park Open 575 final in February, Beach Avenue is unbeaten in this competition with trap six sure to suit him this weekend. Razldazl Peaky finished a solid second in this heat with his odds at 16/1 from 33/1 while the third qualifier Monbeg Zinan is the 25/1 outsider from 40/1.

Billys Diva is also unbeaten in the Shelbourne Open 600 with plenty of punters showing their support for this speedy lady. Billys won the second semi-final in 32.41 seeing her odds clipped into 2/1 from 3/1, with qualifiers Ballymac Wild and Pierno not without their chances.

Liam Dowling won this rescheduled 2020 competition recently with Ballymac Kingdom and sends Ballymac Wild to traps this Saturday with his chances rated at 11/2 from 10/1. Pierno for Thomas O’Donovan ran a huge race with his odds tumbling into 12/1 from 25/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “What an incredible line-up for the Shelbourne Open 600 final with Beach Avenue 4/5 from 2/1 to have his day in the sun. He has been running out of his skin with the extra few yards the making of him. Billys Diva is 2/1 from 3/1 while Ballymac Wild is 11/2 from 10/1. The winner gets €15,000 for just three runs and it’s Paul Hennessy’s Beach Avenue who is attracting all the support to give his trainer a seventh title in the race.”