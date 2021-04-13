PICTURE: New text scam doing the rounds prompts warning from Department of Social Protection

The Department of Social Protection wishes to alert people to scam phone calls and scam mobile phone text messages they may receive.

The latest scam text messages contain a link for the recipient to claim a payment of €350. The fraudsters rely on the fact that some people may click on the link and then provide their confidential social welfare information. SEE TEXT EXAMPLE BELOW:

"Please do not click on or reply to links which appear suspicious," the Department of Social Protection warned.

In addition, scam phone calls continue to be made claiming to be from an official of the Department of Social Protection and can come from a range of phone numbers, one of which is the Department's helpline number 1890 800 024.

"The Department is currently not engaged in contacting customers or members of the public through its helpline number. The number is available for customers to contact the Department for assistance. Please do not engage with these calls or share any personal information with the callers.

"If you have received such a call from this number please report it to the Gardaí immediately.

"The Department of Social Protection’s staff will never ask you for your Bank details if they should have reason to call you over the phone.

"These are sophisticated scams. We urge our customers to be extremely cautious if they receive a call or a text message and to ensure that they are using official Departmental websites," the Department concluded.