Funding for new water sports hub in Kilkenny City

Funding from Failte Ireland has been announced for the development of a new water sports hub in Kilkenny City.

“The surge in people enjoying outdoor water-based activities such as outdoor swimming, kayaking and water paddling is expected to double year on year and it’s the perfect time for Kilkenny to turn its face to our beautiful river Nore and enjoy all it has to offer” said Cllr Maria Dollard, who welcomed the announcement.

“This new facility will provide hot showers, changing facilities, toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points. I’m so delighted that Kilkenny will be able to provide these facilities right in the heart of the city, to local and visitor alike”.

The new Water Sports Hub will be located at the County Hall car park and include a pontoon at the riverside for safe access.

The hub will be fully wheelchair accessible and built using sustainable materials such as solar heating panels to meet ‘Nearly Zero Energy Building Standards’.

This investment scheme, developed in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Local Authorities, will support the local economy and the outdoor activity sector by significantly enhancing the overall visitor experience, providing new business opportunities in local communities and allowing for the extension of the tourism season beyond the traditional summer months.

The funding has been allocated by Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin and Fáilte Ireland and part of a new €19million investment scheme that will see world-class facility centres built, where water-based activities are a key visitor experience.

“This major investment will support the outdoor activity sector by significantly enhancing the visitor experience and will support season extension beyond the core summer season. Huge credit must go to the staff in Kilkenny County Council for their success in attracting the funding for this project and so many other initiatives in active travel to transform Kilkenny into the most pleasant city in Ireland to live, work and play,” added the Green Party councillor.