Gardaí seize 11 horses in North Kilkenny as part of planned search
One of the horses seized as part of a planned search Picture: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow
Gardaí have seized 11 horses in the Castlecomer area of North Kilkenny as part of a planned farmland search.
"The search was a multi-agency operation including the Department of Agriculture, ISPCA, KSPCA and My Lovely Horse Rescue," Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow said.
"Gardaí would like to thank all those who assisted in the operation and those who are now attempting to rehabilitate the horses."
A full investigation into beaches of the [Animal Health and Welfare] Act 2013 is now underway.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on