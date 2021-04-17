Gardaí seize 11 horses in North Kilkenny as part of planned search

Gardaí have seized 11 horses in the Castlecomer area of North Kilkenny as part of a planned farmland search.

"The search was a multi-agency operation including the Department of Agriculture, ISPCA, KSPCA and My Lovely Horse Rescue," Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow said.

"Gardaí would like to thank all those who assisted in the operation and those who are now attempting to rehabilitate the horses."

A full investigation into beaches of the [Animal Health and Welfare] Act 2013 is now underway.