‘Greatest scheme in town’ - a welcome for local investment in Kilkenny communities

Infrastructure work under the Town and Village Renewal programme is restarting, after Covid delays.

Works are also being planned under Active Travel funding.

Public lighting and footpath work is to be carried out in Inistioge next week, starting on Monday, April 26.



Area engineer, Declan Murphy, told local councillors at the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District committee that he has been liaising with locals.

Mr Murphy also told councillors that background work is ongoing for projects in Stoneyford/ Ennisnag, Thomastown and Hugginstown.



In Stoneyford/Ennisnag footpaths and public lighting works are planned. Discussions have taken place with local groups and the traffic calming measures are being designed.

Contractors are to be appointed for works in Thomastown, for the amenity/sports recreational area. Procurement and design works are complete.



Meanwhile, Hugginstown works are to be progressed for planned parking, footpath and public realm works.

Special ‘accelerated measures due to Covid’ under Town and Village Renewal have seen a covered outdoor seating area with canopy installed at Billy’s Tea Rooms in Ballyhale. The frame is complete with glass screens and signage expected to be complete by the end of April.



Cllr Michael Doyle said that the Inistioge project will need more funding to be completed and he is eager it be kept on the agenda.

Mr Murphy said Inistioge and The Rower are certainly on the list for future projects.



Cllr Matt Doran praised the amount of work going on behind the scenes. He asked for a detailed breakdown of the Active Travel works in Callan, because €1 million sounds like a lot of money and there are “all types of rumours going around” as to what can be achieved.

Cllr Doran welcomed the funding, saying the project to change the Green Street/Mill Street crossroads started years ago and he ‘nearly threw my hat at it’. He acknowledged the amount of work done. Locals are still trying to get familiar with it, but “it’s going to be extremely safe and beneficial,” he said.

“It’s the greatest scheme in town since the bypass,” Cllr Doran said.