Strengthening the game in Kilkenny - O'Loughlin Gaels team up with Eurospar Newpark

ABOVE: Pictured at the sponsorship announcement were (from left:) Brian Fox, Juvenile Club Chairman; Johnny Holohan, club chairman; James & Miriam McCarthy, Eurospar and Eoin Lawlor, club PRO

O’Loughlin Gaels GAA club have announced that McCarthy’s Eurospar, Newpark Shopping Centre, have signed up as sponsor to their juvenile teams.

The club’s near-neighbours have been actively involved with O’Loughlin Gaels for many seasons now, with their support vital in facilitating team activities.

To launch the partnership Miriam McCarthy, HR Manager at Newpark Eurospar, has set up a joint Loyalty Scheme that makes it easy to support O’Loughlin’s.

There is now a joint Eurospar/O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Loyalty scheme where every loyalty points cardholders/customers earn, Eurospar will match an equal amount of points to O’Loughlin Gaels GAA, building fundraising credits that will aid future juvenile facilities Developments.

This is not just exclusive to club members. Anyone in the community can support the club by signing up to the loyalty scheme as an O’Loughlin Gaels backer. Register loyalty card numbers to info@eurosparkilkenny.ie or contact Miriam instore.

Existing card holders can do the same. All members will be able to pick up their loyalty cards from the club in the coming weeks.

The club thanked the McCarthys for their continued support and look forward to a long partnership.