SCAM ALERT: Gardaí warn of yet another scam doing the rounds

People are urged not to give personal details over the phone or in a text message

Michelle Nic Phaidin

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Phaidin

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

SCAM ALERT: Gardai warn of another scam doing the rounds

SCAM ALERT: Gardai warn of another scam doing the rounds

Members of the public have been in touch with garda stations across the county in relation to scam calls purporting to be from revenue or the Department of Social Protection.

Read also: Gardaí appeal for witnesses after bag with large sum of cash was stolen from car

In many of these cases, the caller has informed the recipient that there is a warrant out for their
arrest and that their PPS number has been linked to illegal activity such as drug activity or
money laundering.

Should anybody receive a similar type of call, gardaí are advising people to hang up not to engage or provide personal data.


The Department of Social Protection will never contact you and request personal information
via a phonecall or a text message.  Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to this type of call should contact their Bank immediately if they have provided financial details and also contact the gardaí.