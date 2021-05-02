Walking tracks in Kilkenny communities ‘a godsend’ during lockdown

Walking tracks around the county have been a “godsend” during lockdown, says one local councillor.

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere said a huge amount of walking tracks have been funded under the Community Cultural Grant and the feedback he has gotten is that they have been a “godsend for so many, a lifesaver in challenging times.”

He said they have made a difference.



Director of Services Mary Mulholland acknowledged that a lot of policy and funding are aimed at bigger population centres but Covid has shown that many can’t travel significant distances and smaller communities need their own amenities. The County Council acknowledges that and acknowledges the importance of amenities.