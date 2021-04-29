Five cheap houses (€90k and under) for sale within 40km of Kilkenny city

Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

€90,000

Ballybeg Little, Graiguenamanagh (R95 P9D7)

Donohoe Town and Country are offering this property as a "smashing opportunity to buy a lovely period style cottage residence sited in an idyllic country location, with incredible views of Mount Leinster, The Blackstairs Mountains and surrounding countryside.

"It has tremendous potential to further develop."

Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford are all within 40 mins.

Click to end of gallery for all property links!