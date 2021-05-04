Gardaí detect BMW driver going almost 100km/h over the speed limit

This BMW driver was clocked travelling at almost 100km/h over the speed limit by gardaí on the M9 motorway recently.

Carlow Roads Policing Unit detected this vehicle travelling at 216Km/h on the M9 motorway.

The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and has been before the courts.