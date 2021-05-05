Kilkenny health and beauty experts back Amber Wellfest

Local health and beauty experts will share their wealth of experience to raise funds for Amber Women’s Refuge at the inaugural Wellfest which takes place later this month.

The virtual event will take place from May 21 to 23 and features a host of well known local names and businesses including Kieran O’Gorman, Martin Matthews, Beoga Nutrition, Edward Hayden, Eyrebrushed, Donna Dunne Fitness, Noelle Roche, Cakeface, Dominka Stoppa Design, Confident Women Ireland, Yoga with Mary, The Cutting Vedge, Ann Neary, Image Beauty and Christine Scarry.

Manager of Amber Women’s Refuge, Lisa Morris is urging people to support the event and raise funds to support the services provided by the refuge. The event promises to be fun and informative with plenty of expert advice on how to feel, look and be well.

During Covid-19 there was a significant increase in demand for services for people affected by domestic violence and fundraising was negatively impacted so Amber are hoping that the event will be well supported.

“1 in 4 women in Ireland are experiencing domestic abuse. That is someone in our friend group, our family, our colleagues - it is much closer than we think. Unfortunately, Covid has compounded this and the needs for Amber services are increasing. In order for our services to be delivered we heavily rely on the generosity of our locals.

“As Covid has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone, we wanted to create a virtual weekend that focuses on giving ourselves care, making time for the things that will nourish us both inside and out. Amber Wellfest is bringing together the best in class experts from fitness, health, beauty, self-development and food industries,” said Lisa.

“Tickets can be purchased as an act of personal self-care, gift for a loved one or even a group virtual event to enjoy with friends or colleagues.

Additionally, Mental Health Awareness Week is fast approaching (10-16May). This is the perfect gift for your employees to ensure they are looking after themselves,” she added.

For more information check out Amber’s social media channels or go to eventbrite.ie to purchase your ticket.

“We have an amazing line up happening over 5 workshops happening on each day over the 3 days. These amazing people have offered their time for this free of charge for Amber and we are so grateful to them. I can’t wait for the event myself. I think we all need to practice better self-care and what better way than the Amber Wellfest. I know the country is starting to open up again and we all can’t wait but I think this will be such a nice transition back into our new normal life as a lot of people will be anxious during this time too.”