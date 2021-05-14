New community group for artists in Kilkenny looking to hear from stakeholders

As the local economy begins to open-up again after Covid-19, a new not-for-profit is looking to ensure that local artists and creative practitioners are not left behind.

Kilkenny Creative will meet its mission by providing opportunities for members of the local creative community to engage with the recovery through new resources, networks, and training and employment opportunities.

They want their offerings to be shaped by real needs and want to hear from all members of the community to help inform the direction of the project. A quick 5-minute online anonymous survey has been set up and they are asking all stakeholders to have their say.

The survey can be found at kilkennycreative.org/survey