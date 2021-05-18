Kilkenny restaurant's salad dressings to go on sale in Aldi

One of Kilkenny’s food suppliers has won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 145 stores through its Grow with Aldi Supplier Development Programme.

The Fig Tree Restaurant will have two of its salad dressings on the supermarket shelves.

The Fig Tree Dressing- Original House Style (280ml) €2.95 and The Fig Tree Dressing- Honey & Cayenne (280ml) €2.95.

Thomas Clarke from The Fig Tree said: “To have our Fig Tree Original and Honey and Cayenne Dressings being stocked by Aldi in all their stores nationwide is fantastic for our brand. The Grow with Aldi programme provides huge exposure for us and lets us reach more shoppers than ever before. The support and mentoring offered by the programme has already benefitted our business immensely. Thank you Aldi.”

This year, the Grow with Aldi message also focused on sustainability, and entrants were encouraged to demonstrate how their product/company is focusing on sustainability within their business. In the last four years, almost 800 Irish suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme with the programme receiving the highest number of entrants ever in 2021.

108 exciting Irish-made products from the 57 suppliers will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off on Sunday, 6th June for two weeks only.

A diverse range of products have been selected for 2021, including books, cheese, a makeup brush cleaner, chocolate, tea and dog food! The new additions will complement Aldi’s existing portfolio of Irish products. Aldi already works with over 330 Irish suppliers and will sell over €1billion worth of Irish goods this year.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi supports small and medium Irish suppliers in listing with a national retailer. Suppliers receive tailored mentoring, workshops from the Aldi Buying Team and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their product, brand and business.

Five of the Grow with Aldi suppliers will then be given a further opportunity, winning a contract for their product to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round.

Commenting, John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said: “The first three years of the programme were very successful for everyone involved, and Aldi forged new links with fantastic Irish suppliers from around the country. During Covid-19, we were also in a position to help even more small Irish suppliers listing on our shelves as part of the Grow with Aldi programme, and we know that the quality of food and drink produced in Ireland is outstanding. This year, we asked suppliers to include products that highlight their work on sustainability, and they’ve certainly answered our call – we’re very much looking forward to seeing them all on shelf!”

Commenting on the programme, Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO said: “As we enter another challenging period for the food industry, it’s hugely important we continue to support our local Irish food and drink producers. The Grow with Aldi programme plays an important role in showcasing the distinctive, innovative and delicious products small and medium Irish suppliers are working hard to create. The programme also supports participants as they develop essential business skills and capabilities through workshops and tailored mentoring which is key to building a resilient and thriving indigenous food and drink sector for the years ahead. Congratulations to the suppliers that have made it this far.”