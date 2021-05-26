Breaking: Garda treated in hospital for injuries after patrol car rammed in Callan area

A garda was treated for his injuries at St Luke's Hospital following an incident in Callan yesterday evening where a patrol car was rammed by another vehicle.

Gardaí were carrying out a crime prevention checkpoint at approximately 4.30pm when a four wheel drive crew cab rammed into a garda patrol car.

One garda was treated at St Luke's Hospital for his injuries and was subsequently released.

The culprit fled the scene in the direction of Callan.

Investigations are ongoing.