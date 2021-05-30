Lifting of restrictions 'does little for Coach Tourism sector'

The country’s leading representative body for coach tour operators, the CTTC, has today expressed its “dismay” at the announcement of the latest lifting of restrictions which it says “is too little, too late” for the sector.

The CTTC is Ireland’s largest representative body for coach touring companies and private bus operators.

The CTTC is now calling on the Government to provide enhanced funding under the Business Continuity Scheme, and also, to ensure that longer lead-in times for restriction-related announcements are facilitated to allow coach tour operators sufficient time to plan for international tourist bookings.

The sector is warning that if the Government fails to act on their calls, coach tour operators will no longer be able to guarantee the provision of their services - putting the country’s economic and social recovery post-pandemic, at serious risk.

With the total collapse of the tourism market over the past 18 months, the fleets of many operators has been at a complete standstill for all of that time.

Speaking today, Chairman of the CTTC John Halpenny said: "While many industries are set to benefit from today’s announcement, the coach tourism sector has received no such assurances with much dependent on the return of international travel which undoubtedly will take some time.

"Without an urgent enhancement of Government funding, the survival of our industry remains uncertain, and the continuity of service provision can no longer be guaranteed."