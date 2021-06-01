‘Old Gits’ raise huge sum for Kilkenny Alzheimer Society Day Centre

Old Gits Running Club recently organised a virtual 5km/10km fun run for the Kilkenny Alzheimer Day Care Centre and exceeded all expectations by raising over €3000!

The ‘Old Gits’ are a loose collection of like-minded runners from the Kilkenny city area who enjoy running and celebrating their successes, most notably their annual trips to the Ballycotton 10, the Trim 10 Miler and the Kilkenny and Dublin Race Series.

“We chose this charity as it is near and dear to the hearts of some of our group members,” explains member Mike O’Shaughnessy.

Mike and his daughter Niamh helped to organise the event, with Niamh taking all the participants’ details and recording the results.

The funds raised will help with the relocation of the Centre from its current location in Cootes Lane to Millennium Court.

Kilkenny Day Centre manager Samantha Maher was thrilled with the donation and commended local fundraising efforts.

“There is a fantastic spirit of fundraising in Kilkenny,” she said.

“We’d like to thank everybody who took part in the virtual walk as all money raised will be put back into our Day Centre services.”

Kilkenny Alzheimer Day Care Centre provide dementia specific, person-centred care to meet the needs of those with dementia in a warm, welcoming and safe environment while providing support and stimulation.

They work with each person to ensure they feel comfortable and supported and their individual needs are met as well as offering a wide range of activities.

The Centre is closed right now due to Covid restrictions but invaluable services such as online family carer training, Day Care at Home services, online family support groups and more are still being offered - and the team are never more than a phone call away!

Samantha also wanted to thank Claire Mahony and her family, St. Kieran’s College, Archersrath Nursing Home and all the Tea Day organisers for their continual support, to name just a few.

In Ireland, there are currently more than 40,000 people with dementia, with approximately 3,800 under the age of 65.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland advocates, empowers and champions the rights of people living with dementia and their communities to quality support and services.

For more info on services or to donate, you can visit: ‘www.alzheimer.ie’