Men jailed for trespass at Kilkenny business

Two men have been convicted of trespass and given jail sentences, at the District Court.

The ‘quick acting’ employees of Connolly’s Red Mills in Kilkenny were praised in court, for aiding gardaí to apprehend the two men.



Garda Adrian O’Connor said on August 26, 2020, at 5.40pm, he responded to a call at Connolly’s Red Mills. At the timber yard he saw a car had been stopped by staff.

Driving the car was William Harty, whose address was given in court as 3 Ash Square, Lacken Wood, Waterford, and the passenger was Thomas Corcoran, who gave an address in court of 17 The Mills, Lismore.



The men could not give a reason why they drove in and around the premises. They were arrested for trespass.

They pleaded guilty.



Mr Harty had 58 previous convictions, Judge Geraldine Carthy was told. Mr Corcoran had 64 previous convictions.



Solicitor Matthew Kearney said the men came in through the public entrance and were looking for scrap. It was accepted they drove into a restricted area, but he said out they never got out of the car. They drove into a cul de sac and were blocked in by employee vehicles until the gardaí arrived.

Mr Kearney said this offence was at the lower end of the scale and ‘opportunistic’. There was no loss to the company.



Judge Geraldine Carthy said Mr Harty ‘unfortunately comes before the court with quite a lot of previous convictions’. He received a suspended sentence at Waterford District Court in January 2020 and this is a ‘triggering offence’ for that sentence. He was returned back to Waterford Court for this to be dealt with.



Judge Carthy said: “There was no reason on earth for you to be there. Only for the quick acting employees you might not be before the court today.”

Both men were sentenced to five months imprisonment.

Recognisance were fixed in the event of an appeal.