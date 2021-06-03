Popular County Kilkenny trail walk all set for expansion

The popular Trail Kilkenny walk featured in national media, numerous books and walking publications is all set for expansion.

'Kilmacoliver Loop Walk' begins around a kilometre from Tullahought and is described as being located in beautiful, rolling, pastoral countryside.

From there it travels uphill along roads and laneways with the most regular highlights being the wildflowers and an old homestead.

You will also find a fresh water spring at a very high level and great views from the summit including those of a circle of standing stones believed by Dr. Muiris O’Suilleabhain, the renowned Cashel archaeologist, to be a 5,000 year old megalithic tomb.

A young woodland that includes oak, larch, cherry beech and birch meets walkers on the return journey.

The new plans for the 6km walk include a mini loop at the lower level and adding an extension close to the summit.