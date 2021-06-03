Proud Kilkenny village give it their all in annual 'Bridge Clean-up

The annual 'Bridge clean-up was held last Saturday in Bennettsbridge village and saw a great turn-out.

Coping stones and walls were painted and general weeding was carried out.

Afterwards the volunteers were treated to refreshments courtesy of PJ Cullen, Centra.

There was further good news for Bennettsbridge this week as €25,000 has been awarded to the village to create linkages to an outdoor seating area.

Plans will be discussed in the coming weeks.

The news that the Tidy Towns Competition will go ahead this year was welcomed by the local Tidy Towns Committee.

Although the competition did not go ahead for the past few years, dedicated volunteers have continued to keep the village in pristine condition.