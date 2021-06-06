ANSWERED: What's the weather going to be like for the rest of June?

It's a tale of two halves on the weather front for June, according to Met Éireann's monthly forecast.

The national forecaster predicts a warm start to the month with uncertainty surrounding a likely switch to more unsettled weather later in the month. SEE FULL MONTHLY FORECAST FROM MET EIREANN BELOW:

Week 1 (Friday 04 June to Thursday 10 June)

Thundery showers on Friday may bring spot flooding closer to the Atlantic with an SW airflow set to bring mixed conditions during the Bank Holiday weekend. The best of the drier, brighter and milder/warmer weather signalled across Ulster, Leinster and the midlands with the UV Index likely to moderate to high in these areas. After this, the Azores High is likely to be the dominant feature of the Irish weather into the following new week. This will bring generally warm/very warm and settled conditions. Mean temperatures will be higher than normal across the country and most areas will receive well below average rainfall. UV Index could trend towards very high in summer sunshine as maxima climb day on day.

Week 2 (Friday 11 June to Thursday 17 June)

Current indications suggest that high pressure will remain dominant over northern Europe for this period. This will keep conditions largely warm/very warm and settled over Ireland. Temperatures should continue to trend above normal early on in the period, though confidence decreases later, with a possible low-pressure system feeding up thundery rain from the Bay of Biscay.

Week 3 (Friday 18 June to Thursday 24 June)

Confidence decreases considerably for this period but current indications suggest that temperatures will be around normal. However, there is a signal for slightly drier than normal conditions across the country.

Week 4 (Friday 25 June to Thursday 01 July)

Again, confidence is low for this period but based on current indications, conditions will turn slightly more unsettled in this week. Temperatures should come in around normal for the last week of June and into the early days of July.