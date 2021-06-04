Kilkenny 'concrete shell' property almost doubles its reserve at auction

An unfinished property with views of spectacular in rural County Kilkenny has sold for almost 80% above its reserve in a Youbid.ie online auction.

The four-bed house in the townland of Brownstown, near Tullogher village, went to auction on May 27 with an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €35,000, but sold for €62,000.

The house is currently a bare concrete block shell with unfinished roof and floor timbers.

It is situated on a generous and elevated site of almost half a hectare (around 1.2 acres), about 3 km from Tullogher village and only 6km from New Ross, Co Wexford.

Commercial and residential property from a total of 12 counties were listed in the auction, which saw 92% of properties sold on the day with average prices exceeding 9% above reserves.

Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed events have seen 83% of properties listed sold at an average of 14% over reserve prices.

Properties for the next youbid.ie auction on June 24 are listed on the platform.