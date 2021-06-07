Three Pres' Kilkenny teams to compete at Junk Kouture Regional Finals

Three teams from Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny have made it through to the Junk Kouture South East Regional Finals of Ireland's biggest art and fashion competition for young designers.

The outfits are made totally from recycled materials which would normally be just dumped and thrown away.

This year the competition is being held virtually due to Covid. The South East Regional Finals will now take place on June 21st @ 7pm on Junk Kouture's YouTube Channel.

This years entries from Pres' to watch out for are:

"CAFEINA" - Modeled and designed by Bianca Vegas and Vanshika Mahal

"WORLD ON FIRE" - Modeled and designed by Diana Ibe ,Aisling Callaghan and Aine Grace.

" TRIBAL TRIBUTE" - Modeled and designed by Lucy Stapleton, Saoirse Geary and Roisin Murphy.