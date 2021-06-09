Kilkenny healthcare heroes hailed for hard work during ongoing pandemic

Kilkenny healthcare heroes hailed for hard work during ongoing pandemic

Healthcare heroes at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny

Kilkenny People

As part of its Healthcare Heroes campaign, Peter Mark recently made a surprise delivery of gift bags to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny to thank the hospital team for its work during COVID-19.

Healthcare Heroes is a nationwide campaign by Peter Mark to show its appreciation for healthcare workers by donating gift bags with hair and beauty products to local hospitals. 

Peter Mark has delivered 4,512 bags to local healthcare workers all over Ireland.

The campaign is the brainchild of celebrity stylist Adee Phelan who at the beginning of lockdown in the UK in March 2020 had an idea that he would like to give something back to the hardworking staff of the NHS.

Following on from the success of the campaign in the UK, Adee teamed up with Peter Mark to bring the campaign to Ireland.

Peter O’Rourke, CEO, Peter Mark said the hairdressing group was keen to get involved and provide support in any way they can.

"It has been a challenging year for everyone but in particular the healthcare workers who are working so hard in extremely challenging circumstances," he said.

"The Healthcare Heroes campaign is our way of showing our appreciation and saying a small thank you to them for everything that they do."

