Kilkenny student journalists win big at National Student Media Awards

Kilkenny's up and coming student journalists and radio producers made their mark in this year’s Smedias.

Hosted by Oxygen.ie, the Smedias is one of the most important dates in the student calendar.

The event allows students to showcase their work in journalism, radio and television production, broadcasting and writing to prominent figures from the Irish media industry to judge.

They were commended for their extraordinary work in radio production and featured writing in the realm of Arts and Features by distinguished judges on a national level.

Aoife Kearns from Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny took home the highly prestigious 'Radio Production of the Year – Arts and Features' sponsored by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

Aoife graduated from TU Dublin in November. She began her full-time job with WLR FM as a multi-platform journalist the morning after she handed in her final dissertation.

Aoife's award-winning documentary 'Remembering Mary' is in memory of her aunt, who passed away at 17 while undergoing heart surgery.

She says it's her proudest piece of work to date because there is finally something out there in the world for people who knew and loved Mary to remember her by.

Kilkenny native, Sophie Finn from UCD took home the Smedia for 'Features Writer of the Year: News and Current Affairs' sponsored by the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS).

Sophie is a third-year Law student at UCD and is an aspiring journalist. She loves to write and cook. She from Kilkenny but currently lives in Dublin.

Sophie grew up reading very few female authors and saw very few featured on school curriculums.

When Sophie thinks of the question, 'who inspires me' she immediately thinks of all the wonderfully talented female authors she's read in recent years, as well as female journalists. They inspire Sophie to write and create.

An impressive line-up of judges included Award-winning director and screenwriter Robbie Walsh, social media star James Kavanagh and various editors and producers from Ireland's leading media organisations.

Ciara Mahon, Manager of Oxygen.ie, said: ‘We are delighted to have another successful year of the Smedias, even in the unprecedented situation that we are all living in today. This year's standard was phenomenal and we were so impressed with the hard work of these students this year, especially as there was a big jump in entry submissions.