Works at Poulanassy Waterfall in South Kilkenny to begin next month

Visitor carpark and walking trail to be built

Kilkenny

Poulanassy Waterfall

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Plans for the Poulanassy Waterfall Visitor Carpark and Walking Trail are moving ahead, with work expected to begin in July.

The scheme will involve a new vehicular access with the relocation of boundary hedge, an off-road visitor car park comprising 35 car parking spaces, kerbing and a drainage system, a landscaped amenity area and upgrade of the existing trail leading to the waterfall.

Poulanassy Waterfall, near Mullinavat, is such a popular summer swimming spot that last summer, during Covid restrictions, gardaí had to send people away from the area.

In recent weeks, with the sunny weather, there have again been parking issues in the area.

Cllr Eamon Aylward once again raised the issue of parking at this month’s Piltown Municipal District Council meeting.

Visitors to the area are reminded not to park cars on the narrow country road being used as the primary access point because they are preventing the safe passing of other vehicles, especially agricultural machinery.

