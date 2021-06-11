Clodagh Ní Cheallacháin represents Kilkenny in new TG4 series

TG4 are celebrating Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 with a new creative series for children - 'Cruthaím'.

Cruthaím highlights the talent of young Irish speakers across the country and in Gaeltacht areas and their unique creative processes.

One young Irish speaker from each county and a representative from the diaspora of Irish speakers showcase their creativity in the series of videos that are broadcast on Cúla4’s YouTube channel.

Representing Kilkenny is Clodagh Ní Cheallacháin who is ten years old and from Kilkenny City.

Clodagh loves to run and play football and she also loves to bake cakes.

The series allows young people to be given a voice and a unique opportunity to show what creativity is to them and is being run in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

You can watch Clodagh's video, as well as all the other entries, by clicking here.