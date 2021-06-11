No Covid-19 inpatients at Kilkenny hospital as national figures hit nine month low

St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny
There are currently eight hospitals nationwide with no admitted patients being treated for Covid-19 and Saint Luke's General Hospital is among them, HSE CEO Paul Reid has confirmed.
"Further good news this morning," Reid tweeted earlier.
"8 adult hospitals now have zero #covid19 inpatients (St James's, Naas, Tullamore, Sligo, Galway, Kilkenny, Mercy, Waterford)."
The HSE Chief also confirmed that the three children's hospitals at Temple St, Crumlin & Tallaght also currently have no Covid-19 inpatients.
There were 59 inpatients with Covid-19 reported in hospital across the country last night, a stark contrast to the 2,020 inpatients reported on January 18, 2021.
