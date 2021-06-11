No Covid-19 inpatients at Kilkenny hospital as national figures hit nine month low

St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny.

St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

There are currently eight hospitals nationwide with no admitted patients being treated for Covid-19 and Saint Luke's General Hospital is among them, HSE CEO Paul Reid has confirmed.

"Further good news this morning," Reid tweeted earlier.

"8 adult hospitals now have zero #covid19 inpatients (St James's, Naas, Tullamore, Sligo, Galway, Kilkenny, Mercy, Waterford)."

The HSE Chief also confirmed that the three children's hospitals at Temple St, Crumlin & Tallaght also currently have no Covid-19 inpatients.

There were 59 inpatients with Covid-19 reported in hospital across the country last night, a stark contrast to the 2,020 inpatients reported on January 18, 2021.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie