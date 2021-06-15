Provisional start date set for Kilkenny city centre tree replacement works

Kilkenny County Council have set a provisional starting date of September 2021 for the removal and replacement of 'unsuitable' trees on Ormonde Street.

The proposed start date follows a consultation process with affected business owners, residents and accessibility groups in the area.

The plans to replace the trees on Ormonde Street fall into a wider €1million plan to rejuvenate the city thoroughfare, including path widening works to accommodate more outdoor seating.

The trees in question are lime trees which have grown burdensome in recent years primarily due to their root structure, causing cobble-block to loosen, with further growth likely to inconvenience to nearby buildings.

The plan is to replace them with more suitable trees that better compliment the area.

City councillors were assured that the current trees were 'unsuitable' at this month's city council meeting and were told that they would be replaced with more suitable 'mature trees'.

Councillor Maria Dollard asked if it would be possible to ensure that the replacement trees are also 'pollinator-friendly' and council officials took the contribution into account.