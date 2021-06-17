Cycle hire hubs are now operational in six Kilkenny villages

Kilkenny is set to lure cycle enthusiasts and families this summer with a new countywide network of cycle hire hubs.

The cycle hubs will open up Kilkenny’s most historic and scenic areas for visitors to explore at their own pace on two wheels.

Six different hire centres are now open for bike and cycle hire.

Located at Inistioge, Thomastown, Windgap, Callan, Castlecomer and Graiguenamanagh – each one offers a choice of standard and electric bikes for full or half-day hire and a selection of stunning routes to appeal to cyclists of all abilities and interests.

These six hubs will supply all necessary equipment, including helmets and high-vis vests, and recommend loop routes which begin and end at their locations and take in Kilkenny’s most beautiful countryside and notable attractions.

Welcoming the new centres was Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Ciaran Conroy.

"The lockdown brought a new found enthusiasm for cycling in Ireland," he said.

"Exploring our cities and countryside on two wheels is a great way to discover new towns and villages and meet local people.

"The new cycling centres are a great amenity to have, particularly for tourists over the coming season and the geographical spread in their locations means people can discover different towns and cycle tracks on their staycations this summer."