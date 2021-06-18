Kilkenny homeowner’s transformation journey - final call for home energy upgrade grant!

A grant of up to 35 per cent is available to homeowners in Kilkenny to upgrade their home energy.

3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea) is calling on people to act now to ensure homes are completed by the mid–October deadline.

Helen Carroll upgraded her home in Kilkenny City under the Deep Retrofit programme in 2019.

The old 1950s built house was in need of major renovation. The original property was sold with an extremely low BER energy rating of G, however with the help of 3cea, it was upgraded to a BER A2 rating.

Helen describes the standard of her home when she purchased it in no uncertain terms.

“The house was almost uninhabitable. Windows were rotten, no insulation, a decrepit heating system. But the structure of the house was good,” she said.

A home of this calibre required several energy upgrades to ensure the home reached the necessary energy standard.

The house was externally insulated, triple glazed windows and doors were installed, and an extension was added to the back of the house, underfloor heating, floor insulation, a heat pump and a MVHR (Mechanical Ventilation Heat Recovery) system were fitted.

Helen noticed a significant difference in the home: “The house went from being uninhabitable to a warm, comfortable and cosy home all year round that’s very economical to run. We increased the BER energy rating from a G to an A2.”

Helen and her family were delighted with their new home. Since moving in, Helen highlights the benefits of living in an energy efficient building.

“We moved in in February 2020 and considering the fact that the entire family have been living, working and, at times, home schooling here, since then, our energy bills are surprisingly low," she said.

"We love our new home. We’ve never lived somewhere like this before. With a constant, warm temperature all year round. No matter how cold it is outside, every single room is cosy every single day.”

A home energy upgrade can increase the energy rating in a home and reduce the cost of heating it.

These measures can include upgrading insulation, installing ventilation systems, replacing windows or doors, and using renewable technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps.

To ensure local homeowners receive grant funding from this year’s scheme, they should register with 3cea as soon as possible to avail of grant support.