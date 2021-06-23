Lifebuoys added to popular new walking routes in Callan, County Kilkenny

Credit: Patrick Cunningham
New lifebuoys have been erected on several locations around the new Moate and the Abbey meadow parkways parks in Callan owing to the wonderful increase in walking traffic in the area recently.
The lifebuoys give added security and safety for all, especially families. Of course, let us hope they never have to be used.
Local amateur photographer Patrick Cunningham has a keen eye for the unusual shot and in the photo published here he captured one of the new lifebuoys with a sea of wildflowers and the bridge in the background.
