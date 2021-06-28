Kilkenny LGBTI+ young people shining with Pride following mural collaboration

Kilkenny

Róisín Coffey Duff (15) from Tyrrelstown, Dublin 15 and Rhys Kennedy (15) from The Kilkenny Foróige Drum Project attended the unveiling of their Shine With Pride mural Photo: Leon Farrell

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny LGBTI+ Young People from Identify, an LGBT+ youth group supported by The Foróige Drum Project, recently took part in the collaboration with SUBSET where they unveiled their 'Shine With Pride' mural in Dublin city.

LGBTI+ young people from across Ireland engaged in a series of virtual sessions with the artist KinMx to share their lived experiences of growing up LGBTI+ in Ireland and come up with the messages they wanted the mural to communicate. 

The artwork tells the story of how the young people found deep solace in nature during their coming out journeys.

A magnificent Mount Juliet home

Convenient to all Estate amenities, this exceptional property boasts outstanding living

The central character in the mural embodies LGBTI+ young people as they come out and blossom with pride into who they truly are as boundless, hopeful citizens of the world.

The progress Pride flag colours; symbols for male, female and transgender people, as well as representations of the bonds of friendship, creativity and the arts are also evident throughout the piece.

Speaking about the collaboration and creation of the mural was CEO of Foróige Seán Campbell.

"It’s vital that all young people be able to express their individuality," he said.

"To mark Pride month we’re delighted that LGBTI+ young people from Foróige got the opportunity to tell their stories and have their voices heard in such a creative and positive way.

"The striking and powerful artwork shows a real sense of positivity and progress in terms of how we as a nation support LGBTI+ young people. I admire all of the young people who bravely shared their personal experiences..."

Foróige submitted this artwork for inclusion in the Government of Ireland’s Live Out Loud campaign, which promotes how LGBTI+ young people are visible, valued and included in Irish society, culture and sport.

The Shine with Pride mural can be seen on Camden Row, Dublin 2. 

