Glorious weather in Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann
The weather is set fair for the coming week for Ireland according to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann.
There will be lots of dry weather this week and it will become warm with high pressure dominating across the country.
Temperatures are set to reach as high as 25 degrees with just some showers around later in the week.
The full weather forecast for Ireland for the week from Met Eireann is as follows.
Monday
Monday will stay dry for most with spells of warm sunshine. There is the chance of an isolated shower along southeastern coasts in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees generally, a little cooler in the north and northwest, in a light to moderate northerly breeze.
Monday night
Mostly dry and mild on Monday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells and the chance of an isolated shower in the southeast. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees however remaining milder in the southeast in light northerly breezes.
Tuesday
It looks set to be a mostly dry and warm day on Tuesday with spells of hazy sunshine. Cloud will bubble up through the day in the midlands and there will be a small chance of a light passing shower. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes generally, but less warm along some coasts due to onshore northerly winds.
Tuesday Night
Dry and mostly clear overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, mildest in the south. Northerly winds will remain light, leading to some mist patches developing.
Wednesday
It is expected to be a warm and dry summer's day with spells of sunshine. A few light showers may break out during the day in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in light northeasterly breezes. Remaining cooler near the coasts where some on-shore breezes will develop.
Wednesday Night
Dry and becoming mostly clear on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with some mist patches forming as light variable breezes fall calm at times.
Thursday
Remaining generally dry and warmer with good sunny spells on Thursday. Some cloud will bubble up through the day, with the chance of a shower or two in the west towards evening. Highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees in light variable winds. Remaining cooler near the coasts where some on-shore breezes will develop.
Thursday night
Becoming dry and mostly clear overnight, but remaining quite muggy and close as temperatures hold between 12 and 15 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.
Friday
Early indications are for another warm and mostly dry start to the day. However, cloud will increase from the southwest during the afternoon with rain extending across the country during the evening and overnight hours. Highest temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.
Further outlook
Met Eireann says that after the first passage on rain on Friday night indications are it will remaining relatively mild but unsettled over the weekend with heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times.
