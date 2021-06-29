L-driver with no insurance overtakes garda car at ridiculous speed on N7

The vehicle being seized / PHOTO: Naas Roads Policing Unit
A car undertook a Naas Roads Policing Unit patrol car travelling at 135kph on the N7 in a 100kph zone.
It emerged the motorist was an unaccompanied Learner Permit holder with no L-Plates, was uninsured to drive and had no tax or NCT on car.
The vehicle was seized (above) and fixed charge penalty notices were issued and a court appearance will follow.
Meanwhile a car was detected travelling at 164kph in a 100kph zone on the N7.
The car was stopped and the driver was found to be an unaccompanied learner with no L-Plates.
The car was seized at the scene and court proceedings will follow.
