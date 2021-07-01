Kilkenny pet care experts launch free online resource for pup parents

Kilkenny’s Petmania Puppy Club, a free online resource for new pet parents has launched this week.

Petmania is sharing everything pet owners need to know to love and care for their new furry friend throughout its first year.

Members will access expert advice on all aspects of a puppy’s health, diet, training and grooming needs to help them navigate the developmental milestones up to the puppy’s first birthday.

Petmania Puppy Club members will get expert advice about caring for their puppy, from its team of in-house pet care advisors and groomers.

Dawn Greer, a championship-level agility trainer who has represented Ireland at Crufts will share her insights with Petmania Puppy Club members on training and behaviour.

“Your puppy’s experiences within the first year are incredibly important to their social and mental wellbeing," Dawn explains.

"It can make all the difference to his personality and temperament when he becomes an adult. Helping puppies meet their behavioural milestones is a key element in raising your new pup."

For those that wish to join the Petmania Puppy Club, they can visit www.petmania.ie/puppy-club today.