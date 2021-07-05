Kilkenny's newest Executive Chef is ready to serve up a treat

Kilkenny

Ken Harker Picture: Dylan Vaughan

Reporter:

Reporter

Statham’s Courtyard Dining in Kilkenny city is looking forward to seeing what new Executive Chef, Ken Harkin, formerly of the Michelin starred Lady Helen restaurant brings to the table.

Statham’s is well-known across Kilkenny and Chef Harkin will help elevate the already dynamic Statham’s menu with subtle tweaks to the food concept.

Looking ahead to a brighter post-Covid future, the team at Pembroke Kilkenny are moving forward with their exciting renovation plans for the city centre boutique hotel. 

During the lockdown, John Ryan, proprietor, has invested in creating a comfortable, luxurious venue with imaginative safety design features throughout the property.

Pembroke Kilkenny’s behind the scenes transformation will continue for the rest of 2021. 

Named after the iconic Statham-Ford Special racing car, Statham's by Pembroke Kilkenny pays tribute to Statham's Garage which designed and built an award-winning car on the site where the Statham’s venue now stands.

Paul Broderick, General Manager Pembroke Kilkenny explains, "Bringing our customers the very best food experience has always been at the heart of what we do.

"We have listened, explored, tasted, debated, and carefully chosen some amazing dishes for you. We cannot wait to welcome you back to Statham’s.

"Our new Executive Chef, Ken Harker has sprinkled a little magic over the menu and we hope you agree the result is sensational. Our courtyard is now open for comfortable alfresco dining. We’re looking forward to welcoming diners to sample the new menu."

The Statham’s team are excited to welcome guests to its outdoor courtyard, one of Kilkenny’s tranquil alfresco spaces, to sample delights from the new menu.

