Two Kilkenny burglaries reported today - did you see anything?

File Photo
Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow have notified the public that two burglaries took place earlier today in Kilkenny city.
The burglaries took place in the College/Circular Road area of the city and authorities are seeking assistance to track down the culprits.
Gardaí would like to speak to anybody that may have witnessed suspicious persons or vehicles in the area this afternoon.
If you can assist in any way with the investigation or have information that may be of help, please contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 77 75000.
More News
Castlecomer Discovery Park among the Kilkenny organisations that have been supported by Community Finance Ireland
At the launch of the 2017 Kilkenny Country Music Festival were Grace O'Donnell and Steffi Fitzgerald. The festival will not go ahead this year, but is set to return in 2022 PICTURE: PAT MOORE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.