National: Alert over woman (77) missing since 10pm last night

Kathleen Power
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing 77 year-old Kathleen Power.
Kathleen was last seen at Lotabeg Road in Mayfield, Co Cork at approximately 10pm yesterday, Sunday 4th July 2021.
Kathleen is 5’ 9”, of slim build and with shoulder length grey hair.
When last seen, she was wearing blue trousers and a white blouse.
Gardaí and Kathleen’s family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Kathleen is asked to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021 455 8510 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
