SUPPORT: 'Relay Your Way' for Relay For Life Kilkenny this year

SUPPORT: 'Relay Your Way' for Relay For Life Kilkenny this year

Reporter:

Reporter

Unfortunately, Relay For Life Kilkenny cannot gather again for a second successive year so organisers are asking local people to partake in 'Relay Your Way'.

"You can Relay your way right up to July 17 when our Virtual Candle of Hope ceremony takes place. 

"Have 24 hours dedicated to the memory of someone you know who is currently battling cancer, commit 24 hours to honouring the memory of a loved one who has lost their fight, donate €24 to someone participating, walk 24km - this is your way," organisers explain.

MEMORY LANE: Faces of Kilkenny Gallery - Photos From The Past #7

Send your old photos to "news@kilkennypeople.ie" if you'd like them featured in our series!

"We would love for you to tag us in your posts and let us see how you are doing your 'Relay Your Way' with '#rflkk21' on social media."

One of the most poignant parts of Relay for Life is our Candle of Hope Ceremony. 

The Candle of Hope Ceremony is such a special and emotional time during Relay, seeing all the luminaries lighting the path of relayers all night, all with their own story, all made and decorated with so much love, remembrance and emotion.

The Candle of Hope ceremony will take place virtually on July 17 at 10pm.

You can decorate and dedicate your candle bag by ordering it from one of Relay for Life Kilkenny's Committee Members or by contacting the Relay For Life Kilkenny Facebook or Instagram Pages.

"We will arrange to collect them and will put them out for you in remembrance of your loved one, to celebrate their lives and fight back for those still fighting their battle," organisers added.

Feel free to also make a standalone donation by clicking here - every little helps!

Two Kilkenny burglaries reported today - did you see anything?

BREAKING: Live performances back as Kilkenny Arts Festival confirms 2021 programme

Plenty to look forward to: Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 9

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie