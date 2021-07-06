SUPPORT: 'Relay Your Way' for Relay For Life Kilkenny this year

Unfortunately, Relay For Life Kilkenny cannot gather again for a second successive year so organisers are asking local people to partake in 'Relay Your Way'.

"You can Relay your way right up to July 17 when our Virtual Candle of Hope ceremony takes place.

"Have 24 hours dedicated to the memory of someone you know who is currently battling cancer, commit 24 hours to honouring the memory of a loved one who has lost their fight, donate €24 to someone participating, walk 24km - this is your way," organisers explain.

"We would love for you to tag us in your posts and let us see how you are doing your 'Relay Your Way' with '#rflkk21' on social media."

One of the most poignant parts of Relay for Life is our Candle of Hope Ceremony.

The Candle of Hope Ceremony is such a special and emotional time during Relay, seeing all the luminaries lighting the path of relayers all night, all with their own story, all made and decorated with so much love, remembrance and emotion.

The Candle of Hope ceremony will take place virtually on July 17 at 10pm.

You can decorate and dedicate your candle bag by ordering it from one of Relay for Life Kilkenny's Committee Members or by contacting the Relay For Life Kilkenny Facebook or Instagram Pages.

"We will arrange to collect them and will put them out for you in remembrance of your loved one, to celebrate their lives and fight back for those still fighting their battle," organisers added.

Feel free to also make a standalone donation by clicking here - every little helps!