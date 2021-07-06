Kilkenny headquartered high tech company launches first ever apprenticeship programme

Kilkenny headquartered high tech modular construction company, Modubuild, have today launched their first ever apprenticeship programme.

The Manufacturing Technician and Engineering Apprenticeship Programme, based in their 140,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Castlecomer, offers fantastic opportunities for both professional and personal development.

The two year programme comprises of 15 week off-the-job training to LIT or another participating institute of technology per year and the remaining time will be on the job training both within their 140,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility and on their active projects across Ireland.

This is the first of several apprenticeship programmes Modubuild wish to launch over the coming years in order to continue to grow their team.

The apprenticeship programme is a progressive step forward for the company as they wish to bring eager, hardworking individuals on board and give them the skills and knowledge they need to progress in their career within the company, across all departments.

Modubuild aims to hire at least 20 more apprentices in Ireland in the near future and encourage anyone interested in starting their career within the construction industry to get involved and reach out to their dedicated recruitment team.

Speaking at the launch, Modubuild’s Talent Experience Specialist, Ciara O’Dwyer said: “This is a massive step in our continued growth, we are very excited to launch this programme and look forward to bringing on more apprentices across all departments in the future.”

Modubuild is a fast growing multi-award-winning company with a network of regional offices in Netherlands, UK, Belgium, Sweden & Finland.

They specialise in rapid delivery of both modular on-site and off site construction solutions on some of Europe's largest and most complex high-tech projects - primarily in the biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical & data centre sectors.

The company was named as Kilkenny's 'Employer of the Year' in 2019.