Win a car! St. Canice’s Credit Union partners up with Michael Lyng Motors Kilkenny

St. Canice’s Credit Union have announced that they have just teamed up with Michael Lyng Motors for its Members’ Monthly Prize Draw and lucky winners will drive away in the all new Ford Focus Titanium Mild Hybrid.

The draw is now in its 18th year and offers members an opportunity to win a new car together with €5,000 in cash every month.

As the draw is self-funding, all surplus funds are used for extra prizes.  

Speaking about the draw, Neil Lyng of MLM said that he is “delighted to be associated with the St Canice’s Credit Union by providing this fantastic car."

The St. Canice’s Credit Union Members’ Monthly Prize Draw is open to all members over the age of 18 and members can sign up at any time during the year. 

Since commencement, 249 cars and 358 cash prizes have been given away and with just under 12,000 members signed up for entry, there’s a great chance of winning.

To find out more, just visit stcanicescu.ie or ask any member of staff the next time you’re in your local branch. 

