Kilkenny Arts Office encourage us to 'Take Ten Together to Sit and Knit'

Kilkenny Arts Office is calling all knitters throughout Kilkenny to participate in a ‘challenge’ for the month of July as part of its community art project Knitted Together 2.

It's a challenge with a twist - to take ten minutes to relax and enjoy the mindful, calming effects of knitting.

The take-ten challenge aims to encourage people to take some time to look after themselves and their mental well-being. Participants are encouraged to take ten minutes each day to do nothing but ‘Sit and Knit’.

The experts agree, there are many positive health benefits of knitting. The rhythmic repetitive movements induce a form of meditation and a feeling of being ‘in the moment’. Knitters find they can ‘zone out’ and enjoy the ebb and flow of the activity whilst enjoying a sense of peacefulness. This mindful exercise will not only benefit the knitters but also the local charity shops too, as the blankets will be sold to help supplement their fundraising which has been affected by the Pandemic.

Kilkenny Arts Office, Mary Butler commented: “I love to hit my goal of 10,000 steps a day to look after my physical health but with my busy lifestyle I find it difficult to dedicate ‘down-time’, just for me, away from any other distractions. I will definitely be taking ten minutes each day to knit a couple of lines and enjoy the mindfulness aspect of knitting. People from all walks of life can join in on this challenge, pick up their knitting needles or crochet hooks and join the fun and find some headspace of their own.”

Take the Challenge

Knitters can take on this challenge as a solo project or with friends. Participants can knit or crochet eight-inch squares (eight inches across by eight inches down, approximately 50 stitches) using double knitting yarn (DK), this is the regular ball of wool with no extra embellishment, and 4mm needles or 4mm crochet hooks.

Participants with the skills and time to make full blankets are asked to create six squares across by eight squares down (48 squares in total). There are a limited number of kits available however knitters are encouraged to be as sustainable as possible and use up old wool that they may have at home.

Those who wish to participate in Knitted Together 2 can register online on www.kilkennyartsoffice.ie, call 056 7794938 or email Bernadette Roberts, at the Arts Office on bernadette.roberts@ kilkennycoco.ie.