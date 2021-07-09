Speeding driver in Kilkenny tests positive in all four testable drug categories

Picture: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow
Gardaí from Thomastown Roads Policing Unit (RPU) stopped a vehicle in the Paulstown area of County Kilkenny this evening.
The vehicle was stopped because the motorist was driving at a speed of 159 km/h.
When an oral fluid test was carried out, the driver tested positive for drug-driving in all four testable categories - cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepines and cannabis.
"Pending results from the lab, the driver has a serious case to answer," Gardaí noted.
